Netflix’s “Zero Day” Begins Production with Star-Studded Cast

Production has officially started in New York for the highly anticipated Netflix conspiracy thriller, “Zero Day,” which boasts an impressive cast including Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, and McKinley Belcher III. The limited series, executive produced Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, centers around the character George Mullen, played Robert De Niro, a former American President who is called out of retirement to lead a commission investigating a global cyber attack.

As the show’s logline suggests, “Zero Day” delves into the search for truth in a world in crisis, where conspiracy theories and subterfuge run rampant. The series explores the question of how much of the chaos is a result of external forces and how much is the product of our own actions and imagination.

Angela Bassett takes on the role of President Mitchell, a savvy and intuitive political tactician who stands George Mullen. Dan Stevens portrays Evan Green, a charismatic and outspoken TV host whose popular political program becomes Mullen’s most vocal critic and public adversary. Matthew Modine plays Richard Dreyer, a charismatic and politically adept figure as the Speaker of the House. Bill Camp stars as CIA Director Lasche, an enigmatic insider who holds the key to Mullen’s success or downfall. McKinley Belcher III takes on the role of Carl Lopez, a brilliant and tough DOJ lawyer who leads the investigation for the Zero Day Commission.

Guest stars in the series include Gaby Hoffman as Monica Kidder, a visionary yet soulless Silicon Valley billionaire, Clark Gregg as Robert Lyndon, a manipulative corporate raider, and Mark Ivanir as Natan, an intelligence operative and confidant of Mullen.

Directed Lesli Linka Glatter, known for her work on “Homeland” and “Mad Men,” all six episodes of “Zero Day” promise to be a riveting and suspenseful exploration of political intrigue and the search for truth in a world consumed conspiracy.

This highly anticipated series combines the talents of renowned actors, compelling storytelling, and the timely theme of a world ravaged cyber attacks and political manipulation. With such a stellar cast and creative team at the helm, “Zero Day” on Netflix is sure to captivate audiences and leave them questioning the boundaries between truth and deception.