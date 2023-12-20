The Star-Studded Cast of Netflix’s Zero Day Expands

Netflix’s upcoming limited series, Zero Day, continues to attract top talent to its already impressive ensemble cast. Joining the ranks are renowned actors Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, and McKinley Belcher III. Additionally, Clark Gregg, Gaby Hoffman, and Mark Ivanir will be making guest appearances on the show.

Zero Day, starring Robert De Niro in his first lead role on television, follows the story of George Mullen, a former president who comes out of retirement to lead a commission investigating a catastrophic cyber-attack. The six-episode thriller is co-created Eric Newman (known for Narcos and The Watcher), Noah Oppenheim (screenwriter of Jackie and former president of NBC News), and Michael S. Schmidt, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter from The New York Times. Filming has already commenced in New York.

In Zero Day, Bassett will portray the current president who appoints Mullen to the commission due to their allegiance. Stevens will play a cable news host who becomes Mullen’s most vocal critic. Modine takes on the role of a politically skilled Speaker of the House, while Camp portrays the director of the CIA. Belcher plays the lead investigator assigned to the commission.

Gregg and Hoffman will portray billionaire characters, with Gregg’s character being a corporate raider and Hoffman’s character hailing from Silicon Valley. Ivanir will tackle the role of an intelligent operative who serves as Mullen’s confidant.

Zero Day is being written Newman and Oppenheim, who also serve as executive producers alongside Schmidt, De Niro, Jonathan Glickman, and director Lesli Linka Glatter, who is set to helm all six episodes.

With an impressive cast and a gripping storyline, Zero Day is poised to become a highly-anticipated series that explores the world of cyber-attacks and political intrigue.