What’s Happening with Angel Reese and LSU?

LSU Women’s Basketball Faces Turmoil Amidst Angel Reese’s Absence

The LSU women’s basketball team faced a perplexing situation during their recent game against Southeastern Louisiana. Angel Reese, last season’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament Most Outstanding Player, was conspicuously absent from the bench. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey declined to provide an explanation for Reese’s absence before or after the game, leaving fans and pundits speculating about the situation. This has raised concerns and prompted questions about what exactly is happening with Angel Reese and the LSU basketball program.

Unanswered Questions and In-Fighting

The lack of transparency regarding Reese’s absence adds to the confusion surrounding the situation. When asked about Reese’s absence, Mulkey only stated that they hoped she would be back with the team soon without offering any further details. This ambiguity has only fueled the fire of speculation. Furthermore, Reese’s absence comes after she was benched in the second half of a previous game against Kent State, again without an explanation from the coach.

The situation took an even messier turn when feuding between the players’ parents spilled over onto social media. Reese’s mother, Angel Webb Reese, shared a cryptic message on Instagram about grammar, possibly directed at Kia Brooks, the mother of LSU sophomore Flau’jae Johnson. Brooks then responded with a lengthy Instagram story accusing Reese of having a low grade point average and calling out the elder Reese for being “petty, fake, and hateful.”

Program Instability

These public conflicts and lack of transparency do not bode well for the LSU women’s basketball program. Last year’s championship-winning team also experienced internal strife, with players like Alexis Morris and Jasmine Carson alluding to issues behind the scenes. This turmoil contrasts sharply with the team’s recent success and highlights a concerning lack of stability within the program.

The Impact on Angel Reese and LSU

Angel Reese entered this season as one of the top players in the country and a potential top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. However, her recent absence and the undisclosed reasons behind it have cast a shadow of uncertainty on her future and the team’s prospects. LSU, currently ranked No. 7 in the AP poll, has also experienced on-court turbulence, losing their season opener to Colorado. The combination of on-court struggles and internal conflicts raises questions about the team’s ability to maintain their previous success.

FAQ

Why was Angel Reese absent from the LSU bench? The exact reason for Angel Reese’s absence has not been disclosed LSU head coach Kim Mulkey. Speculation and questions remain regarding the circumstances.

What led to the public feuding between the players’ parents? The conflict between the players’ parents on social media originated from an Instagram post Angel Reese’s mother, Angel Webb Reese, which seemed to target another player’s mother. This then prompted a response that escalated the situation.