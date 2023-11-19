The Enigma Surrounding Angel Reese and LSU Women’s Basketball

LSU women’s basketball prodigy, Angel Reese, has once again left fans and analysts puzzled with her recent absence from the court. After being in the spotlight last season for leading LSU to a national title victory, Reese’s sudden disappearance from games has raised eyebrows and ignited speculation. While her coach, Kim Mulkey, acknowledged the situation, her statements provided little insight into Reese’s absence.

The enigma began when Reese posted a photo on her Instagram story featuring an empty LSU practice court with a cart of basketballs, just hours after missing a game against Southeastern Louisiana. This, coupled with her benching during the previous game, has heightened curiosity surrounding her sudden absence. Mulkey’s comments about Angel not being in uniform only added to the intrigue.

Former teammate Alexis Morris, also a point guard for LSU, took to social media to express her thoughts on the matter. However, apart from highlighting her confusion and emphasizing her love for the game, Morris did not provide any concrete reasons for Reese’s absence.

As fans and analysts speculate about the reasons behind Reese’s mysterious sidelining, she continues to display exceptional performance on the court. Even amidst the ongoing drama, Reese has managed to maintain an impressive average of 17 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

In the midst of all the uncertainty, Reese shared a heartwarming slideshow on TikTok, featuring flowers presumably from her boyfriend, Florida State basketball player Cam’ron Fletcher. In the caption, Reese’s words reflected the burden she carries and the pressures she experiences on a daily basis.

Despite the lack of clarity surrounding Reese’s absence, the LSU women’s basketball team has managed to maintain an impressive 5-1 record. However, the upcoming game against Texas Southern will be under intense scrutiny, with fans eagerly awaiting Reese’s return to the court.

