Angel Reese celebrates Christmas in New York City

LSU basketball star, Angel Reese, had a memorable Christmas in the bustling city of New York. She shared her holiday experiences on her Instagram Story, giving fans a glimpse into her festive adventures. One highlight was a pedi-taxi ride through the iconic Times Square on Christmas Eve. Reese also had the privilege of sitting in the celebrity row during the New York Knicks’ matinee game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Accompanying Reese during her New York escapades was her boyfriend, Cam’Ron Fletcher, a senior player for the Florida State Seminoles basketball team. The couple even sported matching red flannel pajamas, adding to the festive cheer. Reese expressed her joy in a caption, stating, “‘Tis the season for our first Christmas in matching PJs.”

The basketball star’s Instagram posts garnered attention and received positive comments from fans, including one from her boyfriend, who expressed his happiness and wished everyone a Merry Christmas. Reese captured the excitement of watching the Knicks’ game in Madison Square Garden, sharing her thrill with her followers and exclaiming, “Christmas in MSG? I think yes!”

Reflecting on her year, Reese experienced a mix of highs and lows. She led LSU to a national championship victory and emerged as one of the NCAA’s top earners through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) opportunities. However, the 2023-24 season began with a setback as the Lady Tigers lost their opener to Colorado. Additionally, Reese faced a suspension for four games, but she returned to the court, contributing to a win against Virginia Tech.

With LSU currently boasting a 12-1 record, Reese’s return has rejuvenated the team and they look forward to their upcoming game against Jacksonville on December 30th. Her presence and determination continue to inspire her teammates, and the Lady Tigers aim to build upon their successes with Reese leading the way.