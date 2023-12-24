New York Getaway: LSU Athletes Dunne and Reese Take TikTok Storm

Summary: LSU star athletes Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese recently stirred up TikTok with their nearly identical videos filmed in the iconic city of New York. While some debate whether Reese copied Dunne’s content, the two athletes showcased their engaging personalities and famous boyfriends, thrilling their millions of followers.

In a recent TikTok frenzy, Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese, renowned LSU student athletes, captured the attention of their followers with their synchronously posted videos filmed in the vibrant city of New York. Although some question whether Reese imitated Dunne, the duo’s engaging personalities shone through, delighting their combined 7.8 million followers.

Both Dunne and Reese embraced the popular TikTok trend revolving around the soundbite “Are you from New York even?,” putting their creative spin on it. Surprisingly, Dunne’s video preceded Reese’s just four days, lending credence to the speculation of potential inspiration.

Dunne, who has established herself as a TikTok influencer, offers a glimpse into her glamorous lifestyle, setting a high standard for fellow student-athletes. Her remarkable success led her to be recognized on Forbes’ prestigious 30 under 30 list.

Interestingly, the similarities between Dunne and Reese extended beyond the choice of location and sound. Both athletes directed the “are you from New York even” question at their respective boyfriends, who happen to be prominent athletes themselves.

Dunne playfully introduced her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, a notable MLB Draft pick, as she labeled her video “Paul’s first tok.” Although Skenes maintains a low profile on social media, he made an appearance to document their romantic Christmas escapades in New York. Astonishingly, Reese’s video with her boyfriend, Cam’Ron Fletcher, a Florida State basketball player, featured the same scenic backdrop. It seems that New York holds a special allure for these athletic pairs during the holiday season.

While the intentions behind their nearly identical TikTok videos remain unknown, one cannot deny that Dunne and Reese are unapologetically living their best lives, sharing glimpses of their adventures with the world. Their insatiable energy, engaging content, and enviable relationships continue to captivate and inspire their fervent followers.