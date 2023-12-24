Pakistan-based Intelligence Operatives Extract Sensitive Information from Indian Shipyard Workers

According to recent investigations, a technician employed at the Cochin Shipyard who was arrested for sharing images of Indian Navy ships was not the first victim of Angel Payal, the individual who received the sensitive information. It has been determined that Angel Payal is a commonly used alias Pakistan-based intelligence operatives who target people working at sensitive locations through social media platforms to extract valuable information.

This is not the first time that the name Angel Payal has emerged in connection with espionage cases. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had previously arrested an apprentice at the Mumbai naval dockyard named Gaurav Patil for leaking information about the movement of Indian Navy ships and sharing pictures of the naval dockyard with two women, Payal Angel and Arti Sharma. In another case, a West Bengal resident named Mukta Mahato was also found to be sharing sensitive information with Payal Angel.

The repeated appearance of these names in espionage cases suggests that foreign agencies, potentially from Pakistan, are utilizing social media platforms to gather sensitive information. This raises concerns about the vulnerability of Indian defense establishments and the need for tighter security measures in the digital realm.

In the recent case involving Sreenish Pookkodan, a contract technician from Manjeri, it was revealed that he had taken pictures of an under-construction defense ship and collected details of VVIPs at the Cochin Shipyard at the behest of Angel Payal. The police are now awaiting reports from Facebook and the cyber forensic laboratory to determine the extent of information shared Sreenish with the Pakistan-based intelligence operative.

Investigations are also underway to establish whether Sreenish received any form of remuneration for sharing the pictures. The police have started scrutinizing his bank statements for any suspicious transactions.

This alarming trend highlights the urgent need for increased vigilance and security awareness among individuals working in sensitive positions, as well as the importance of strong cybersecurity measures to prevent unauthorized access to classified information.