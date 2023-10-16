Tottenham Fans Urging Jude Bellingham to Join the Club

Tottenham fans are eagerly hoping for the arrival of Jude Bellingham after the England midfielder’s recent visit to Hotspur Way. Bellingham, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, paid a visit to the training ground as England prepared for their European qualifier against Italy. During his time there, he interacted with Tottenham academy youngsters and posed for pictures.

The images were posted on Instagram both England and Tottenham, and the comment section was flooded with Tottenham fans expressing their desire for Bellingham to join the club. Excited supporters left comments such as “What a player! Could he come to Spurs?” and “Bellingham to Spurs confirmed.” The enthusiasm was palpable, with one fan even exclaiming, “Lock the doors!”

It appears that Bellingham himself has been following Tottenham closely this season. When Spurs secured a 2-0 victory against Bournemouth in August, he congratulated James Maddison for his performance. Since then, Tottenham has gone from strength to strength, currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table.

While it remains to be seen whether Bellingham will make a move to Tottenham, the enthusiasm from the fans is undeniable. With his talent and potential, Bellingham could be a valuable addition to the club’s midfield. Only time will tell if their wish will come true.

