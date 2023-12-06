Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune – A Unique Blend of Sci-Fi Themes

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune is an often overlooked military sci-fi anime that brilliantly combines the invasion, influence, and rebellion themes found in Andy Serkis’ Planet of the Apes film series and the Starship Troopers movie series. Unlike its predecessors, this 2023 anime adaptation, based on a novel Japanese author Carlo Zen, takes place in a dystopian Earth, transformed into a third-world country.

While the Planet of the Apes franchise focuses on the survival struggle between humans and hyperintelligent apes, and Starship Troopers glorifies war and militarism, Yakitori offers a fresh perspective. The anime showcases the fight for survival between human beings and an advanced alien army known as The Pan-Star System Trade Federation, or Shoren. These bipedal dog aliens have not only turned Earth into a struggling nation but also acquired other planets, including Barka, where their military base resides.

Yakitori introduces the concept of “Yakitoris” – humans who serve as cheap soldiers for the Shoren, fighting their wars in exchange for survival. They are referred to as “grilled chicken skewers” in Japanese, symbolizing their expendability. However, when Barka’s native species, humanoid rats, rebel against the Shoren’s control, the aliens turn to the Yakitoris for assistance. The anime follows their mission to infiltrate enemy lines and carry out tasks to secure Barka’s survival.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune effectively portrays the harsh realities of war crimes, shedding light on the systematic nature of conflict. The series encourages a deeper understanding of the consequences of war and the impact on individuals and societies. Fans of dystopian sci-fi will appreciate the nuanced storytelling and thought-provoking themes explored in this underrated anime.

Overall, Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune offers a unique blend of sci-fi elements, diverging significantly from its well-known inspirations while maintaining the core themes of invasion, influence, and rebellion. It is a must-watch for anyone seeking a fresh take on military science fiction.