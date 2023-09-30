Andy Murray Calls Out Novak Djokovic’s Double Standards on Court

In a recent Instagram video revisiting the 2014 Shanghai Rolex Masters final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, Andy Murray weighed in on a controversial moment. The video showed a shot from Djokovic hitting Federer at the net, and the question was posed as to whether it was a legitimate play.

Murray, not one to hold back, commented on the post, saying, “Totally legitimate play. Great shot. However, when Rafa clocked him in Canada and Norrie in Rome, he reacted like ‘How dare you?'”

Murray was referring to instances where Djokovic had been hit other players during matches. In both cases, Djokovic seemed upset and questioned the intentions of his opponents. Murray questioned the double standards Djokovic seemed to be displaying, where it was acceptable for him to hit other players but not the other way around.

This is not the first time Djokovic’s on-court behavior has been called into question. In a recent match against Cameron Norrie, Djokovic took issue with Norrie’s medical timeout and his on-court demeanor. Djokovic argued that certain actions, such as taking a medical timeout and hitting a player, were allowed but not fair play.

Murray and Djokovic have a long history together, having grown up on the tour and even practicing together. They have faced off in seven Grand Slam finals, with Djokovic winning five to Murray’s two. However, with Murray’s recent call-out, it remains to be seen how their next meeting on the tennis court will play out.

