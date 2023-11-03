New Article: BravoCon Reveals Major Change to Bravo Reunions

BravoCon kicked off with a bang as Andy Cohen dropped a bombshell during the “Ask Andy” panel. In a surprising announcement, he revealed that all future Bravo reunions will be streamed on Peacock uncensored. The news was met with thunderous applause from the audience, highlighting the popularity of uncensored content among viewers.

Bravo has been testing the waters with uncensored versions of their shows on Peacock, including Below Deck Sailing Yacht, The Real Housewives franchises, and Vanderpump Rules. The success of these uncensored episodes has undoubtedly influenced the decision to fully embrace uncensored reunions.

Peacock has cemented its position as the official streaming home of Bravo, offering next-day access to all Bravo series. This partnership ensures that fans can stay up to date with their favorite shows and now enjoy the explosive drama of uncensored reunions.

During the panel, Cohen addressed a fan’s question about Bethenny Frankel’s “reality reckoning.” Cohen emphasized the joy and happiness that the Bravo shows bring to millions of people, highlighting the positive impact of these programs on viewers’ lives.

The “Ask Andy” panel, moderated Jeff Lewis, provided an opportunity for Cohen to share his personal preferences. He mentioned the Below Deck franchise and Southern Charm as some of his favorite shows. Additionally, he expressed his hope that the rebooted cast of The Real Housewives of New York City would remain intact for Season 15.

Cohen also touched upon Porsha Williams’ journey on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. He recounted how, after her first season, there were doubts about her return. However, during the reunion and hearing her story, Cohen recognized her star potential and she ultimately saved her job.

With the decision to stream all future Bravo reunions uncensored on Peacock, fans can anticipate even more explosive moments and unfiltered drama. This new development reflects Bravo’s commitment to providing authentic and engaging content for their dedicated audience.

