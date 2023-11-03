New Beginnings: BravoCon 2023 Kicks Off with Controversy and Excitement

The highly anticipated BravoCon 2023 kicked off with a bang, as Andy Cohen, the face of the Bravo network, took to the stage in Las Vegas for a weekend of thrilling panels, lively cocktail parties, and a dazzling trade show. Joined his longtime friend and former Bravo talent Jeff Lewis, Cohen found himself in the hot seat, fielding questions from devoted fans. However, not all of the questions were softballs.

One outspoken attendee, Alexandra, voiced her concern that the line of questioning was not “messy” enough and brought up the concept of the “reality reckoning.” This movement, spearheaded former “Real Housewives of New York” cast member Bethenny Frankel, aims to unionize reality television stars and shed light on alleged problematic behavior within the industry. Recently, a Vanity Fair article exposed issues such as excessive drinking without intervention from production and alleged aggressions against people of color.

When asked about his thoughts on the matter, Cohen emphasized the joy and happiness that Bravo and its shows bring to millions of people. Despite his upbeat perspective, he referred to the article as a “factually inaccurate rehash,” without elaborating on the specific inaccuracies.

Notably, Jeff Lewis injected some corrosive cynicism into the conversation, taking cheap shots at cast members such as Monica Garcia from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Lewis questioned her place on the show, highlighting her financial struggles and suggesting she didn’t fit the typical profile of affluent women showcased on Bravo. Cohen himself faced criticism from Lewis, who brought up the June scandal where Cohen was secretly filmed during New York City’s Pride celebration. Cohen defended himself, emphasizing that it was gay pride weekend and that the video was a violation of his privacy.

BravoCon, first launched in 2019, has become a highly anticipated event for fans across the United States. After a tumultuous 2022 convention in New York, BravoCon has now found a new home in Las Vegas, promising to bring together an array of diverse Bravo enthusiasts at the magnificent Caesars Forum convention center.

