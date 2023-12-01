New Article: Protecting Privacy: Andy Cohen’s Decision to Shield His Children from Social Media

In the age of social media, many celebrities share intimate aspects of their lives with their fans. However, television host Andy Cohen has chosen a different path when it comes to his children, Ben and Lucy. While he has often provided updates about their lives, Cohen has made a conscious decision to keep their faces hidden from public view. His recent explanation sheds light on the reasoning behind his choice.

Cohen expressed his concerns about his children having a say in their online presence. In an interview with TODAY, he revealed, “People need to understand that my kids are not me and they didn’t sign up for this.” He wants to protect their privacy and allow them to make their own choices regarding sharing personal information.

His decision has the support of his mother, who has been vocal about the need to shield Ben and Lucy from the relentless scrutiny of social media. Cohen admitted, “My mom is really on me about it. She’s really like, ‘You have to stop.’ She was very vocal about, ‘OK, you can’t show Ben anymore. When are you going to stop showing Lucy?’”

Interestingly, Cohen found unexpected inspiration in his work as the host of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” He revealed that conversations with the Real Housewives from various franchises have impacted his parenting style. These discussions centering on their experiences and approaches to raising children have given him valuable insights and expanded his perspective on what it means to be a parent.

Cohen also shared a heartfelt moment with his son, Ben, which reaffirmed his decision to prioritize his children over public opinion. Ben told his father, “However many stars there are in the sky is how much I love you.” This expression of unconditional love reminded Cohen that what truly matters is the bond he shares with his children, not the opinions of strangers on the internet.

By keeping his children’s faces hidden from the public eye, Cohen is actively safeguarding their privacy and allowing them the freedom to choose how much, if any, of their lives they want to share with the world. In a world saturated with constant updates and overexposure, his decision offers a refreshing perspective on raising children in the digital age.

FAQ

Why did Andy Cohen decide to stop showing his children’s faces on social media?

Andy Cohen made the decision to protect his children’s privacy and allow them to have a say in their online presence. He believes that as separate individuals, his children did not sign up for the public scrutiny that comes with being in the spotlight.

What is the opinion of Andy Cohen’s mother regarding showing his children on social media?

Andy Cohen’s mother strongly supports his decision to keep his children’s faces hidden from social media. She has been vocal in urging him to prioritize his children’s privacy and shield them from the relentless scrutiny of the public eye.

How has Andy Cohen’s work with the Real Housewives influenced his parenting style?

Andy Cohen has found unexpected inspiration in his interactions with the Real Housewives from various franchises. Conversations about their experiences and parenting approaches have broadened his perspective on what it means to be a parent. These discussions have provided valuable insights and influenced his own parenting journey.

What reaffirmed Andy Cohen’s decision to prioritize his children over public opinion?

Andy Cohen had a heartwarming moment with his son, Ben, who told him, “However many stars there are in the sky is how much I love you.” This expression of unconditional love reminded Cohen that his children’s love and happiness should take precedence over the opinions of strangers on social media.