Andrzej Sapkowski Reveals Plans for New Witcher Book

Renowned author Andrzej Sapkowski recently shared exciting news about his upcoming addition to The Witcher universe. In an interview at Vienna Comic Con, Sapkowski confirmed the release date for his next Witcher book, set to be published in late 2024 in Poland and globally in early 2025. While attending the event, he also provided some intriguing insights into the standalone story that awaits readers.

Unlike the series’ previous installments, the new book will center around Geralt, the beloved protagonist. However, it will not be a direct sequel to The Witcher Saga, which concluded with The Lady of the Lake. Instead, Sapkowski is crafting a separate narrative that takes place “outside” the main series. This signals a departure from the pentalogy’s definite ending for Geralt, suggesting that the upcoming book will likely delve into the witcher’s early days through another prequel adventure.

During the interview, Sapkowski also touched upon the various adaptations of his work, expressing his affinity for the Netflix series. While acknowledging that he is not an expert in the matter, he praised Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt and how well it aligned with his own vision of the character’s voice.

As fans eagerly await the new book’s release, they can also look forward to more Witcher content on the horizon. The Rats spinoff is currently in post-production, and The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, an anime film, is slated for a late release next year. Additionally, a fourth season of the popular Netflix series is in the works, promising more epic adventures in the world of The Witcher.

With Andrzej Sapkowski’s imaginative storytelling and the continued expansion of The Witcher universe across various mediums, fans can anticipate an exciting future filled with captivating tales and unforgettable characters.

