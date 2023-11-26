New Witcher Book Andrzej Sapkowski to Explore Geralt’s World

Andrzej Sapkowski, the acclaimed author of The Witcher series, is set to release a new book in Winter 2024/2025. While details about the plot remain under wraps, Sapkowski has confirmed that the book will focus on the beloved protagonist, Geralt. This standalone novel will be separate from the main pentalogy that has captivated fans for years.

During an interview at the Vienna Comic Con, Sapkowski provided insight into his new book. When asked if this release would lead to more entries in the saga, he remained open to the possibility, stating, “This new book is going to be a standalone but…maybe, who can say.” This enigmatic response hints at the potential for future adventures in the Witcher universe.

Sapkowski also shared his thoughts on the various adaptations of his work, including the Netflix series. While he admitted he is not an expert on the subject, he expressed his admiration for the show, saying, “Personally, I really like the Netflix series, but yes, I’m not a specialist. This is only my opinion.”

One particular aspect of the show that Sapkowski praised was the voice of Henry Cavill, who portrays Geralt. He commented, “I would say the voice of Cavill, that’s right for me. Also my own idea of Geralt’s voice. That would be Cavill.” This endorsement from the author himself further validates Cavill’s portrayal of the iconic character.

Fans of The Witcher series eagerly anticipate the release of Sapkowski’s new book. In the meantime, there are several other exciting Witcher projects in the works, including the third season of the Netflix series, the post-production of The Rats prequel, and the development of the anime series The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Studio Mir.

As the Witcher universe continues to expand and captivate audiences worldwide, it is clear that Andrzej Sapkowski’s storytelling prowess and the captivating world he has created will continue to enthrall fans for years to come.

