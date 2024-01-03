WhatsApp Changes Backup Policy, Requires Android Users to Sacrifice Google Drive Storage

WhatsApp, the popular social media platform, is making a significant change for Android users regarding their backups. Previously, WhatsApp users enjoyed the convenience of having end-to-end encrypted chat backups on Google Drive without using up their existing storage. However, a recent policy update WhatsApp means that users will now have to sacrifice a portion of their Google Drive storage for backups.

In a Help Center post, WhatsApp stated that if a user exceeds their Google Account storage limit, they will need to make space in their account to resume backups. This policy change has been implemented for beta users since December 2023 and will apply to all WhatsApp accounts in the first half of 2024. To ensure users are informed, WhatsApp will display a notice 30 days before the policy takes effect. The notice will appear as a banner in the Settings > Chats > Chat backup section.

It is worth noting that users have alternatives to storing their chats on Google Drive. WhatsApp offers a chat transfer capability that allows users to transfer their chats between Android devices. By scanning a QR code and connecting the devices, users can easily transfer their chats. Additionally, users can choose to back up text data only, excluding media files that consume more storage.

While this change may inconvenience some Android users who relied on free Google Drive storage for their WhatsApp backups, it provides an opportunity to explore alternative methods of backup and storage management. WhatsApp’s decision reflects their commitment to evolving their services and ensuring a seamless user experience.