Meta Rolls Out Feature to Manage Multiple WhatsApp Accounts on Android

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has introduced a new feature for Android users that allows them to manage multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device. This feature aims to provide convenience and ease of use for individuals who have multiple WhatsApp accounts for different purposes.

To access this feature, Android users must have either a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM. This step is necessary to associate the second WhatsApp account with a valid phone number, in compliance with the platform’s policies.

To activate the feature, users need to navigate to their WhatsApp settings and select “Add account” after tapping on the arrow next to their name. Following activation, users will receive a one-time passcode via SMS, which will be sent to the second phone or its SIM card. Once the initial verification process is complete, users can seamlessly switch between both accounts without needing a second device or SIM card.

This new feature eliminates the need for users to carry an additional device or go through the hassle of logging in and out of their accounts. Instead, they can easily manage multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single Android device.

While this feature is currently only available for Android users, it is unclear if and when it will be extended to iOS and PC devices. Meta has not provided any specific information regarding future plans for this feature on other platforms.

In conclusion, the new feature introduced Meta allows Android users to efficiently manage multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device. By eliminating the need for additional devices or constant logging in and out, this feature provides convenience and ease of use for individuals with multiple WhatsApp accounts.

