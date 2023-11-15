New WhatsApp Backup Changes for Android Users: Prepare for Storage Shift

Android smartphone users are in for a major shift in their WhatsApp backup experience. Google and WhatsApp have recently announced a significant change that will affect Android users, making it important for them to prepare for the upcoming transition. Starting from December 2023, WhatsApp chat and media backups on Android devices will be counted towards users’ Google account cloud storage.

Previously, Google offered Android smartphone users free storage for backing up their WhatsApp chats, providing an additional storage option apart from the 15GB storage that comes with every Google account. However, this advantageous feature is now coming to an end. Android users will need to take note of this change and make necessary adjustments to manage their storage efficiently.

This change will be rolled out gradually, with WhatsApp Beta users being the first to experience the shift in December 2023. The transition will then extend to all WhatsApp Android users throughout the first half of 2024. Users will receive a notification banner in their WhatsApp settings, specifically in the Chats and Chat Backup section, 30 days before the change takes effect.

It is important to highlight that the free storage offered Google is already three times more generous compared to what Apple provides with iCloud. Google’s 15GB storage is shared across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos, ultimately offering users significant storage capabilities. Despite this change, Google reassures Android users that the WhatsApp backup experience on Android will be in line with how it works on other platforms.

Nevertheless, users should be prepared for potential storage limitations. If users reach their storage limit, they will be required to free up space to resume backups. Google provides storage management tools that allow users to easily delete large files and photos that may no longer be necessary. Deleting items directly from WhatsApp can also help reduce the storage used future backups.

To assist users with the transition, Google plans to offer limited, one-time Google One promotions to eligible users. These promotions will provide additional storage options to facilitate the shift towards the new backup system.

It is important to note that these changes will only apply to personal Google Accounts. If users have a Google Workspace subscription through their work or school, the storage quota will remain unaffected.

In conclusion, Android users should stay informed and prepare for the upcoming WhatsApp backup changes. By understanding the shift and taking advantage of the available storage management tools, users can ensure a seamless transition to the new backup system while maintaining their important data. FAQs: Q: When will the WhatsApp backup changes roll out for Android users?

A: The changes will start rolling out to WhatsApp Beta users in December 2023 and will gradually extend to all WhatsApp Android users throughout the first half of 2024.

Q: What happens if users hit their storage limit?

A: In case users reach their storage limit, they will need to free up space deleting unnecessary items to resume backups. Google offers storage management tools to assist users in this process.

Q: Will the changes affect Google Workspace subscribers?

A: No, the changes will only impact personal Google Accounts. Google Workspace subscription users will not be affected this storage shift.