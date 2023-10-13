New WhatsApp Design Coming Soon for Android Users

Cheryl King

WhatsApp is preparing to release its latest version, which will be better aligned with the current Material Design 3″ of the Google operating system. The messenger application will receive an upgrade with new colors and symbols, although the overall appearance strongly resembles the familiar iOS version.

One noticeable change is the green bar behind the name of a contact, which will now appear white in the light mode. Additionally, the shade of green used for chat bubbles and the floating action button has been updated to a new tone.

The new design will be gradually rolled out to more WhatsApp users in the coming weeks, making the messaging experience more visually appealing and aligned with the latest design trends.

Source: Bit Projects



