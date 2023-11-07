New Design Enhancements for Google Maps Navigation on Android Auto

Google Maps has introduced a fresh update to the navigation section of its Android Auto platform, enhancing the user interface with a modern design and streamlined information display. While the update is currently rolling out gradually and may not be available to all users at once, it introduces several noteworthy changes to the navigation screen.

One of the main focal points of this update is the top section of the screen, where the estimated travel time is now prominently displayed in bold text. Below the travel time, users can find the distance to their destination and the estimated time of arrival (ETA). These details have been prioritized to ensure drivers have quick and easy access to the most crucial information while on the road.

Additionally, Google has revamped the buttons below the main information section. The buttons now feature new designs, offering a more modern appearance. Users can utilize these buttons to stop navigation, explore alternate routes, search for additional locations, view stops along the route, and access the overflow menu. Interestingly, the update also removed the line divider that previously separated these buttons from the main information section, resulting in a cleaner and more cohesive interface.

This redesign aligns perfectly with the recently launched sidebar on Android Auto, creating a more visually appealing and harmonious user experience overall. Currently, the update is available for users with Google Maps v11.104.0100 and Android Auto v10.8, which are gradually rolling out via the Play Store.

With these UI enhancements, Google aims to improve the navigation experience on Android Auto, making it more intuitive and visually pleasing for users. Whether you’re using Google Maps for your daily commute or embarking on a road trip, these updates will undoubtedly enhance your overall navigation experience.

