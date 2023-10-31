WhatsApp Bug on Android Auto Causes Disconnecting Calls

WhatsApp has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the number one mobile messaging platform worldwide, boasting a user base of over two billion active users. This popularity, however, may prove to be a double-edged sword.

A bug has been discovered on Android Auto, a platform widely used for managing smartphone functions in vehicles, which is causing audio calls on WhatsApp to disconnect after approximately one minute. The issue, initially reported in July, appears to be expanding in scope with the latest updates.

The glitch specifically affects outgoing calls made through WhatsApp on Android Auto, with incoming calls functioning as expected. Users report that the disconnection occurs without any user interaction. This problem persists regardless of the car model or smartphone brand, with reports spanning devices from Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi.

The exact cause of the bug remains unclear, as users’ attempts at generic workarounds such as clearing app data and cache have proven ineffective. The Android Auto dev team is actively investigating the issue and has requested users to provide detailed information and phone logs to aid in diagnosing the root cause.

At present, there is no estimated timeline for the release of a patch to address this bug. However, given the widespread use of both Android Auto and WhatsApp, it is imperative that Google prioritize resolving this issue promptly. In the meantime, users may consider downgrading their Android Auto version to potentially alleviate the problem.

Despite the impact this bug has on Android Auto users, WhatsApp has yet to address or comment on the issue. It is hoped that both WhatsApp and Google will collaborate to rectify this problem swiftly to ensure a seamless user experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How does the bug affect WhatsApp calls on Android Auto?

Once initiated from Android Auto, outgoing audio calls on WhatsApp disconnect after about a minute, without any user intervention.

2. Does this bug impact incoming calls on WhatsApp through Android Auto?

No, the bug specifically affects outgoing calls, while incoming calls on WhatsApp through Android Auto function correctly.

3. Is there a solution or workaround available for users experiencing this bug?

Although generic workarounds such as clearing app data and cache have not proven successful, users may attempt downgrading their Android Auto version as a potential temporary solution.

4. When can we expect a fix for this bug?

There is currently no announced timeline for the release of a patch. However, given the widespread use of Android Auto and WhatsApp, it is crucial for Google to address this issue promptly.

Sources:

– Autoevolution.com: https://www.autoevolution.com