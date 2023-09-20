Android 14 QPR1 Allows Users to Change App Aspect Ratio on Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold

One of the challenges of using a foldable or tablet that runs on Android is that many apps are not optimized for larger screens. As a result, apps like Instagram and Reddit are displayed in a letterbox format on devices such as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

To address this issue, Google has introduced a new feature in the first beta for Android 14 QPR1 that allows users to override an app’s aspect ratio. This feature can be accessed on devices with large screens, such as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, through three different methods: going to Settings > Apps > Aspect ratio, opening an app’s info page and selecting “aspect ratio” under “advanced,” or tapping the button that appears in the bottom right when an app is opened in a letterboxed view.

The aspect ratio page in Android 14 QPR1 provides users with the ability to change the aspect ratio on a per-app basis. Initially, the page shows a list of suggested apps that could benefit from an aspect ratio override. The list of apps displayed is likely determined whether an app declares a maximum supported aspect ratio. Users can switch to an “all apps” view to override the aspect ratio of any app.

The available aspect ratios include app default, fullscreen, half screen, device aspect ratio, 16:9, 4:3, and 3:2. Changing the aspect ratio can significantly impact the amount of content visible on the screen. While stretching an app to fill the screen may provide a better user experience, there are downsides, such as potential image distortion.

Google’s decision to give users the choice between letterboxing and stretching apps to full screen is commendable. Ideally, developers should update their apps to look good on large screens without the need for workarounds like this. However, optimizing apps for large-screen Android devices requires time and effort, which developers may not find worthwhile. Nevertheless, as tablets and foldables gain popularity, it is hoped that more developers will optimize their apps, reducing the dependency on this new Android 14 feature.

It is worth noting that Android 14 QPR1’s aspect ratio setting will not be exclusive to Pixel devices and may be available on other devices in the future.

Sources:

Mishaal Rahman. “Android 14 QPR1 lets users change aspect ratio per app on Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold”. Android Authority.