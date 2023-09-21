New Android 14 Beta Feature Allows App Aspect Ratio Override

Google is introducing a new feature to the latest Android 14 beta that allows users to override the aspect ratio of apps, enabling them to view apps like Instagram in full-screen mode instead of the letterbox format. Previously, large-screen devices like foldables and tablets often encountered issues with apps lacking proper support for their larger aspect ratios. However, with the Android 14 QPR1 update, users now have the ability to change the aspect ratio of individual apps, providing a more immersive full-screen experience.

Mishaal Rahman, a reliable source from Android Authority, suggests that the feature is likely to be available with the December 2023 feature drop. This update will address the issue of apps being displayed in letterbox format on devices such as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, which results in black bars on either side of the app in landscape mode. The new beta allows users to navigate to the settings and select from several options to display an app in the desired aspect ratio. Alternatively, users can access the app’s information page and choose the aspect ratio in the advanced section. Additionally, a new button will appear in the letterbox view that overrides the current aspect ratio and stretches the app to full screen.

It’s important to note that the aspect ratio override feature works on a per-app basis, meaning users can customize the display for each app individually. Although the implementation of full-screen mode is a step in the right direction, some apps may appear stretched and not fully optimized, affecting the overall viewing experience. Ultimately, it is up to app developers to ensure that their apps are compatible with large-screen devices.

The addition of this override option on devices like the Pixel Fold is a welcome addition, considering the growing market for large-screen devices and foldable phones. Google’s efforts to address the issue at an operating system level suggest a commitment to providing an enhanced user experience for users of all large-screen devices.

Sources:

– Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority)

– Image credit: Mishaal Rahman/ via Android Authority

– Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central