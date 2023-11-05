Andrey Rublev’s Unconventional Mid-Match Snack Routine Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Andrey Rublev’s outstanding performance in the semifinals against Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters had fans on the edge of their seats. The Russian tennis player showcased his incredible skills, but it was his unconventional approach to eating a mid-match snack that got the social media world buzzing.

During a changeover, cameras caught Rublev peeling his banana from the bottom up, a technique that divided fans and sparked a lively debate online. Some praised his method as being the “right way,” while others couldn’t help but jest about it. The clip quickly circulated on various social media platforms, capturing the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

Although Rublev’s unique banana-peeling technique stole the spotlight for a brief moment, his performance on the court was where he truly shined. He managed to win a set against Djokovic on hard courts for the first time, demonstrating his remarkable talent and impressive skills. The match, lasting over three hours, ended with Djokovic’s victory in a 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-5 defeat.

Djokovic himself acknowledged Rublev’s exceptional gameplay, likening his opponent’s relentless pressure to that of a snake suffocating its prey. The world No. 1 acknowledged that Rublev brought his game to an entirely new level, one that he had never faced before.

Despite the loss, Rublev’s unwavering perseverance and belief in his abilities were admirable. Finding strength and energy amidst the intensity of the match, he fought valiantly until the very end.

