Andrew Tate’s “The Real World” University: A Portal to Nowhere

Andrew Tate, the controversial internet personality known for his misogynistic views, has recently acquired the domain name university.com to promote his online virtual learning platform called “The Real World.” Tate claims that his platform offers a superior alternative to traditional higher education, which he deems outdated and overpriced. Despite his questionable reputation and ongoing legal troubles related to human trafficking and sexual exploitation, Tate remains determined to forge ahead with his business empire, citing cancel culture as the reason behind the charges brought against him.

With his previous attempt at reimagining education, the now-defunct Hustler’s University, Tate charged £40 a month for courses on fitness, AI skills, and cryptocurrency taught hand-picked “professors.” Now, with “The Real World,” Tate promises to teach students the most important skill for living a good life: making money online. However, given Tate’s lack of credibility in recruiting skilled educators, one may question the validity of his claims.

It’s worth noting that Tate’s university is not accredited, and the small print on his website makes it clear that financial success is not guaranteed. The Real World appears to be nothing more than a website selling a 12-year-old’s Instagram dream, with Tate desperately seeking validation and respectability imitating the structure of traditional universities.

Tate’s new university.com domain allows him to reach a wider audience, but underneath the grand promises of freedom and wealth, his platform offers little substance. Rather than investing in a reputable educational institution where critical skills can be learned and qualifications earned, individuals are urged to pay a monthly fee for vague modules taught individuals with questionable qualifications and experience.

In reality, Tate’s “Real World” University is a portal to nowhere—a mere illusion that fails to deliver on its promises and ultimately leaves its followers disillusioned and empty-handed.