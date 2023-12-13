Andrew Scott Set to Bring the Complex Character of Ripley to Life in Netflix Series

Andrew Scott is stepping into the shoes of one of literature’s most infamous scammers in the upcoming Netflix series, Ripley. Directed Academy Award-winning screenwriter-director Steven Zaillian, the show is slated for release in 2024, as reported Vanity Fair.

Ripley, a character created Patricia Highsmith, has been adapted in various mediums, including film, TV, and plays. However, only three out of the five novels featuring Ripley have been brought to the screen. The most recent adaptation was Joanna Murray Smith’s 2014 play, Switzerland, where Ripley goes beyond the book’s pages to visit Highsmith with murderous intent.

In the world of cinema, Ripley made his first appearance in the French movie Plein Soleil (Purple Noon) in 1960, portrayed Alain Delon. Matt Damon famously played the character in the 1999 film, The Talented Mr. Ripley, alongside Jude Law as Dickie. Ripley’s Game was adapted multiple times, with Dennis Hopper starring in the 1977 version titled The American Friend and John Malkovich taking on the role in the 2002 adaptation.

Ripley’s television presence includes a 1956 episode of the Studio One series and a dramatization of Ripley Underground in The South Bank Show’s Patricia Highsmith: A Gift for Murder episode in 1982.

In the upcoming Netflix series, Scott will embody the charismatic sociopath in eight episodes set in early-1960s New York. Tom Ripley is hired a wealthy man to bring back his son, Dickie Greenleaf, portrayed Johnny Flynn. However, once Tom meets Dickie and his girlfriend Marge Sherwood, played Dakota Fanning, he becomes infatuated with their lifestyle and resorts to lies and eventually murder to maintain his proximity to them.

Scott, known for his roles in shows like Fleabag, expressed his approach to the complex character of Ripley, stating, “You have to have the courage to create our own version and my own understanding of the character.” Zaillian, who directed and produced every episode, aimed to be faithful to Highsmith’s work and brought it to life in black and white, drawing inspiration from the book’s cover.

Despite the challenges of portraying such a multifaceted character, both Scott and Zaillian believe in his ability to deliver a stunning performance as Ripley. With production set to begin, fans can anticipate a gripping and visually stunning depiction of this captivating character when the series airs in 2024.