Ripley: A Twisted Tale of Deceit and Murder

In the upcoming limited series “Ripley,” viewers are in for a suspense-filled journey through 1960s Italy, delving into the captivating world of Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels. This fresh adaptation, created Academy Award winner Steve Zaillian, promises to bring a new perspective to the screen.

Taking on the lead role of Tom Ripley is the talented Andrew Scott, known for his captivating performances in “All of Us Strangers” and “Fleabag.” Set in early ’60s New York, the series follows Ripley, a skilled grifter, who becomes entangled in a life-altering mission. Tasked a wealthy industrialist, Ripley’s objective is to convince the industrialist’s son, Dickie Greenleaf, played the talented Johnny Flynn, to return to New York. Little does Ripley know that this seemingly innocent mission will set in motion a perilous chain of events defined deceit, fraud, and even murder.

Adding a layer of complexity to the story is Dakota Fanning, who joins the cast as Marge Sherwood, Dickie’s girlfriend. As the plot thickens, Sherwood becomes increasingly suspicious of Ripley’s true intentions, revealing the darker undertones hidden beneath his charming façade.

Scheduled for release on Netflix in 2024, “Ripley” offers a fresh interpretation of Highsmith’s iconic character. Set against the beautiful backdrop of 1960s Italy, this series will take viewers on a thrilling journey into the psychological complexities of a con man. It is a dangerous game where deceit and murder lurk around every corner.

While the character of Tom Ripley is not new to audiences, having been previously portrayed Matt Damon in the 1999 film adaptation “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” this series will provide a unique exploration of Ripley’s psyche. Unlike the film set in the 1950s, the 2024 series dives deeper into the character’s twisted mind, inviting both long-time fans of the novels and newcomers to experience the captivating world of Tom Ripley in a whole new light.