Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, known to many as the social media meme “Capt. Andrew Luck,” made a surprise appearance on the Amazon post-game show following the San Francisco 49ers’ victory over the New York Giants. Complete with his trademark Civil War-era uniform, Luck announced that the “war is over” and he has moved on to “greener pastures” in California where life is good.

Throughout his career, Capt. Andrew Luck sent humorous missives to his “Dearest mother” and amassed a following of over 400,000 fans. The meme played on his distinctive neck beard and became a beloved part of Luck’s Colts tenure. Despite extensive efforts to uncover the creator of Capt. Andrew Luck, their identity remains unknown. However, they did respond anonymously to questions in 2019, revealing that the idea for the character came from seeing pro athletes placed in historical time periods on a sports site. The creator thought it would be amusing to send ‘letters’ from the ‘battlefield’ to Luck’s mother, eventually leading to the birth of the Twitter account.

While Capt. Andrew Luck provided entertainment and laughs for fans, it’s important to recognize that the real Andrew Luck, who was selected No. 1 overall the Colts in 2012, is a beloved figure in the world of football. Despite his retirement, he is still regarded as a national treasure and continues to be adored many.

As Capt. Andrew Luck bids adieu, we can look back fondly on the legacy of this meme and the joy it brought to fans. Although the account may be silent for now, there is always a possibility of a response in the future. But in the meantime, we can appreciate the humor and creativity that Capt. Andrew Luck brought to the world of sports.