Did Andrea Brillantes Respond to Ricci Rivero’s New Relationship?

Netizens are speculating that Andrea Brillantes may have responded to her ex-boyfriend Ricci Rivero’s confirmation of his new relationship with Los Baños councilor Leren Mae Bautista. After Ricci shared photos of him and Leren on Instagram, referring to her as “the right one” for him, Andrea posted a carousel of selfies expressing contentment with her life.

However, it was the song that Andrea added to her Instagram stories that caught fans’ attention. The song she chose was “Hasta Cuando” Kali Uchis, with lyrics that read, “Paint me as the villain if that makes you feel better…Your girl talks shit about me just to feel better about the fact that you’re still obsessed with me years later.”

Andrea and Ricci ended their relationship in June, and fans previously speculated that Leren Mae was the reason for their breakup. Both Ricci and Leren Mae denied these allegations at the time. However, over the past few months, the pair has been seen together in public, and in September, they were even spotted holding hands.

It seems that Andrea’s cryptic post could be her way of indirectly addressing the situation and expressing her feelings about the breakup and Ricci moving on. Only time will tell if there will be further responses or reactions from either party regarding this matter.

Source: WhenInManila.com