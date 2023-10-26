Andre Onana Shows Support for Manchester United Teammate Garnacho Amid Controversial Social Media Post

In a recent turn of events, Manchester United’s Andre Onana has come to the defense of his teammate Alejandro Garnacho after Garnacho faced backlash for a controversial social media post. The 19-year-old Argentine winger shared a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) featuring two gorilla emojis without any accompanying words. The post was swiftly deleted, but its impact was felt across the football community.

While many expressed concern over the potential racial implications of the post, Onana took to the same platform to express his support for Garnacho. He stated, “People cannot choose what I should be offended. I know exactly what @agarnacho7 meant: power & strength. This matter should go no further.” Onana’s words shed light on his interpretation of the post, emphasizing that the intention behind it was not meant to offend or incite racial tension.

However, it’s important to note that the Football Association (FA) has taken disciplinary action against players in the past for making racial slurs or engaging in inappropriate behavior on social media. Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, for instance, received a three-game ban and a £100,000 fine in 2020 for using the Spanish phrase “Gracias negrito” under a friend’s Instagram post. Cavani also participated in sensitivity training to educate himself on the impact of his words.

Similarly, in 2019, Bernardo Silva, a player for Manchester City, was handed a one-match ban and a £50,000 fine the FA for a tweet directed at his teammate Benjamin Mendy. Silva shared an image of a young Mendy alongside the mascot of a Spanish confectionery brand, which drew criticism for its racial undertones.

In light of these past incidents, the FA may choose to investigate Garnacho’s social media post, considering its potential implications. It remains to be seen whether any disciplinary action will be taken against the young winger.

FAQ:

Q: What did Alejandro Garnacho post on social media?

A: Alejandro Garnacho posted a photo with two gorilla emojis on social media, which generated controversy due to potential racial implications.

Q: Why did Andre Onana defend Alejandro Garnacho?

A: Andre Onana defended Alejandro Garnacho, stating that he understood the intended meaning of the post as power and strength, rather than a racial insult.

Q: What disciplinary actions has the FA taken in the past against players for inappropriate social media behavior?

A: The FA has banned players and imposed fines in the past for racial slurs or behavior on social media. Examples include Edinson Cavani and Bernardo Silva.