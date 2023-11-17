Sparking Curiosity and Empowering Learners: A Fresh Perspective on Science Education

Join us at Mount Holyoke College on Tuesday, Nov. 28, for a transformative lecture Andre K. Isaacs, an esteemed chemistry professor and revered TikTok star. Isaacs, widely recognized as @drdre4000 on social media platforms, has garnered a substantial following with his engaging and informative videos. In his upcoming lecture titled “Shifting the Paradigm of Science Education and Mentoring to Improve Belonging,” Isaacs aims to revolutionize the way we approach teaching and mentoring in the field of science.

In today’s rapidly changing world, educators face unprecedented challenges brought about advancements in technology, evolving generational cultures, and, most recently, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lecture will shed light on these challenges and explore innovative approaches that enhance curiosity and inclusiveness. Isaacs will provide insights and strategies to inspire the next generation of learners, with a special focus on historically excluded groups.

This seminar goes beyond traditional teaching methods incorporating cutting-edge technologies and embracing inclusive pedagogy. By doing so, Isaacs hopes to create a vibrant and accessible learning environment that fosters a sense of belonging for all budding scientists.

Mount Holyoke College, situated at 50 College St., will be hosting the event in the Hooker Auditorium, located in Clapp Laboratory, starting at noon. The lecture is open to the public and free of charge. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary pizza and cookies.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to gain fresh insights into science education and mentoring. Join us on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and be part of the movement to empower learners and reshape the future of scientific exploration.

FAQ

Q: Who is Andre K. Isaacs?



A: Andre K. Isaacs is an associate professor of chemistry at the College of the Holy Cross and a popular TikTok and Instagram influencer known as @drdre4000.

Q: What is the focus of the lecture?



A: The lecture, titled “Shifting the Paradigm of Science Education and Mentoring to Improve Belonging,” aims to explore innovative approaches to teaching and mentoring in science, with a focus on fostering curiosity and inclusiveness, particularly among historically excluded groups.

Q: When and where is the event taking place?



A: The event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Mount Holyoke College in the Hooker Auditorium, located in Clapp Laboratory. The lecture will begin at noon.

Q: Is the event open to the public?



A: Yes, the event is free and open to the public.