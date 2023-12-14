Heartfelt Tributes Pour In for the Late Andre Braugher

In a shocking turn of events, beloved actor Andre Braugher, known for his roles in “Homicide: Life on The Street” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” has passed away. As news of his untimely death spread, actors and colleagues from the industry voiced their grief and shared their personal memories of Braugher.

Terry Crews, Braugher’s co-star on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” expressed his deep sadness on Instagram, saying, “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship.”

Renowned television producer Shonda Rhimes also paid tribute, highlighting not only Braugher’s extraordinary talent but also his genuine kindness. She wrote, “Deeply saddened the news of Andre Braugher’s passing. I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. Rest well.”

David Simon, the author of “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets,” expressed his disbelief at the loss of Braugher, stating, “Andre Braugher. God. I’ve worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I’ll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon.”

Actor Jeffrey Wright remembers the first time he saw Braugher perform on stage, describing him as a force to be reckoned with. He tweeted, “First time I saw Andre Braugher was in Measure for Measure in Central Park. 1993. Angelo. He fired onto the stage and I was like, ‘Whoa. What just happened?!’ Different level. That was as plain to see as the sky above the stage. Super smart. Forceful. A master. And good dude. RIP.”

Chelsea Peretti, another “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-star, spoke fondly of Braugher’s talent and their memorable interactions, saying, “Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick.”

The official “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Instagram account summed up the sentiments of many, posting a simple yet powerful message, “Always our Captain. We love you, Andre.”

Actor Kirk Acevedo also shared his grief, emphasizing Braugher’s commanding presence whenever he entered a scene and expressing sorrow for the loss to his family and friends.

Andre Braugher has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt. As friends, co-stars, and fans mourn his passing, his talent and kindness will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Andre Braugher.