Andre Braugher Passes Away: Final Project “The Residence” Continues Without Him

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” tragically passed away on December 11. However, his final project, “The Residence,” will still move forward without him.

“The Residence” is a political drama described as a West Wing-esque series set in the White House. Braugher was filming the show at the time of his death. The Netflix series, produced Shonda Rhimes, revolves around a murder scandal unfolding among the eclectic staff of the famous mansion. Braugher played the role of White House usher AB Wynter, opposite Uzo Aduba as eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp.

Despite being best known for his comedic role on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Braugher also had a devoted following for his performances in impactful dramas like “Glory” and “Homicide: Life on the Street.” Behind the scenes, he was known for his softer side and would often sing to his dog on set, delighting his castmates.

“The Residence” is an adaptation of the book “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House” Kate Anderson Brower. The show was halted earlier this year due to the writers’ strike, and it remains uncertain if the scheduled filming in January will proceed as planned or if Braugher’s role will be recast. Netflix and Shondaland have yet to provide further details or comment on the matter.

Andre Braugher’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry. His talent and presence will be deeply missed. As audiences await the release of “The Residence,” they will undoubtedly remember his contributions to the world of television and film.