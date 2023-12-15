Actor Andre Braugher Passes Away at 61 After Battling Lung Cancer

In a tragic turn of events, beloved actor Andre Braugher, known for his roles in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” has died at the age of 61. Braugher’s longtime publicist, Jennifer Allen, has confirmed that the actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer just a few months ago before ultimately succumbing to the disease.

Contrary to earlier reports that suggested he had passed away after a brief illness, it is now revealed that Braugher’s battle with lung cancer was the cause of his untimely death. The actor, known for his stoic and composed portrayals of police officers, had been a mainstay in the entertainment industry for decades.

Throughout his illustrious career, Braugher had earned critical acclaim, including winning two Emmy Awards. His role as Detective Frank Pembleton in the 1990s NBC police procedural, “Homicide: Life on the Street,” brought him his first Emmy win in 1998. Additionally, his portrayal of a coolheaded crook in the FX crime thriller “Thief” earned him another Emmy in 2006.

Braugher’s most recent and widely recognized role was that of Captain Raymond Holt in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which garnered him four Emmy nominations. The actor’s ability to bring depth and gravitas to his characters made him a favorite among audiences and fellow actors alike.

While Mr. Braugher preferred to keep his personal life out of the public eye, a 2014 profile The New York Times Magazine revealed that he had made positive lifestyle changes, quitting alcohol and smoking years ago. His dedication to his craft and commitment to leading a healthier life served as an inspiration to many.

Andre Braugher will be remembered for his immense talent and the lasting impression he left on the entertainment industry. His passing is a profound loss, and he will be dearly missed fans around the world.