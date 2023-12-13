Iconic Actor Andre Braugher Passes Away at 61

Actor Andre Braugher, known for his roles in popular shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street, has sadly passed away at the age of 61. The news of his death has left the entertainment world in mourning and fans across social media expressing their grief and condolences.

Braugher’s portrayal of the monotone but lovable Chief of Police on Brooklyn Nine-Nine was hailed as iconic both fans and critics. His unique character added depth and humor to the show, alongside co-stars Andy Samberg and Terry Crews.

The cause of Braugher’s death, as confirmed his publicist Jennifer Allen, was a “brief illness.” However, specific details about the illness have not been disclosed to the public at this time.

Born and raised in Chicago, Braugher will be missed not only for his work in comedy and drama productions but also for his contributions to the film industry. His breakthrough role in the 1989 film Glory, alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, showcased his talent and paved the way for his successful television career.

Tragically, Braugher’s passing has also affected his upcoming project, the Netflix show Residence, which was scheduled to begin filming early next year.

He leaves behind his wife and fellow actor Ami Brabson, as well as three children. The news of his passing has left many of his co-stars and colleagues in shock, with responses to his death yet to be shared.

Terry Crews, who played Sergeant Terry Jeffords alongside Braugher’s Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, was one of the first to react to the news. Taking to Instagram, Crews expressed his disbelief and gratitude for having the opportunity to work with Braugher. He described the actor’s talent as irreplaceable and expressed his deep appreciation for their friendship.

Rest in peace, Andre Braugher. Your legacy will continue to inspire and entertain generations to come.