The Andover Public Library Faces Backlash and Online Threats During Banned Books Week

The Andover Public Library in Kansas is facing criticism and online threats as it tries to participate in Banned Books Week. The library’s social media posts recognizing banned books have attracted attention from people outside of the community, leading to name-calling and threats to destroy the library’s collection.

Banned Books Week is an annual event that highlights the importance of protecting intellectual freedom and the freedom to read. Many of the books that face censorship attempts are about people of color or members of the LGBTQ community, according to the American Library Association (ALA). The Andover Public Library aimed to feature some of these banned books during the week.

One of the library’s social media posts highlighted a genderqueer book, which is a nonfiction memoir. This book was the most challenged book last year, according to the ALA. The library director, Tom Taylor, explained that the book is about a young person coming to terms with their own gender identity.

Unfortunately, the library’s efforts to promote banned books led to negative reactions from some individuals. The library received threatening messages, including images of woodchippers and threats to destroy the books in its collection. The library staff began to feel uncomfortable, prompting the library to take a break from social media.

The issue of book censorship has become more prevalent in recent years, with a significant increase in attempts to ban or restrict books across the United States. The ALA’s Office of Intellectual Freedom reported over 1,250 attempts to ban books last year, and this year is on track to surpass that number. More of these attempts are now targeting multiple titles at once.

Despite the backlash, the Andover Public Library remains committed to its mission of providing access to a wide range of literature for all people, regardless of age or background. The library emphasizes the importance of individual choice in reading and encourages patrons to choose what they want to read or not read.

In addition to the negative reactions, the library also receives messages of support from the community and other libraries in Kansas. The ALA has reported multiple attempts to ban books in Kansas this year, further highlighting the ongoing challenges faced libraries nationwide.

Sources:

– American Library Association (ALA)

– KWCH News (KWCH.com)