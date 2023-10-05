Andover Public Library Goes Dark on Social Media Following Banned Book Week Threats

The Andover Public Library in Kansas has temporarily shut down its social media accounts after receiving threats in response to its display for Banned Book Week. Although no individuals were directly threatened, the threats were aimed at destroying library property, causing discomfort among the staff.

City Administrator Jennifer McCausland confirmed the threats and expressed concern over the safety of the library and its collections. As a result, the library decided to go dark on social media for an unspecified period of time.

In a statement, Library Director Tom Taylor emphasized the Andover Public Library’s commitment to the free exchange of information and viewpoints. He also stated that the library does not tolerate threats against its building, collections, or staff. Taylor expressed pride in serving the Andover community and the library’s dedication to bringing people together, inspiring imagination, and fostering a love of learning.

During this period of social media silence, the Andover Library encourages patrons to direct any questions or concerns to Tom Taylor himself.

Banned Book Week is an annual event that celebrates the freedom to read and aims to raise awareness about censorship. It highlights books that have been challenged or banned due to their content or ideas.

It is unfortunate that the Andover Public Library had to take this step due to the threats received. Libraries play a vital role in society providing a space for knowledge, exploration, and community building. The library’s decision to prioritize the safety of its staff and property is understandable, but it is a reminder of the challenges faced institutions that uphold intellectual freedom.

Sources:

– [Andover Public Library](insert url here)

– [KSNW](insert url here)