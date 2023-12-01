Introducing Gabriel Feitosa’s Creative Collaboration with Andis: The Limited-Edition Exotic Pet Grooming Clipper

Sturtevant, Wis., Dec. 1, 2023 – Andis Company, a renowned manufacturer of grooming tools, is excited to announce its latest Creative Collab Series in partnership with celebrity pet groomer Gabriel Feitosa. Together, they have created a limited-edition colorway of the popular Pulse ZR II cordless clipper, inspired Gabriel’s viral exotic pet grooms on TikTok. This collaboration not only showcases Gabriel’s unique grooming style but also supports animal charities, highlighting his commitment to his craft, creativity, and animal clients.

Gabriel Feitosa, known for his innovative and creative grooming techniques, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, “When I started talking to Andis about this clipper collab, I knew I wanted to do something with the Pulse ZR II clipper. The versatility and power of this clipper are truly amazing, and it has become an essential tool in my salon. It made perfect sense to collaborate around my favorite tool and give back to animals in need.”

The Pulse ZR II Cordless Clipper is a top choice among professional groomers due to its high power, variable speeds, and long-lasting battery. It features replaceable blades and includes a ceramicEDGE Blade that remains sharper and cooler than other competing blades. This clipper offers unmatched flexibility in the pet grooming industry.

Not only does the purchase of this stylish limited-edition clipper allow animal lovers to showcase their support for Gabriel’s work, but it also benefits animal charities. With a portion of the proceeds going to the RedRover Foundation, up to $10,000 will be donated to help animals in crisis. RedRover provides emergency sheltering, disaster relief, financial assistance, and education to animals in need.

This collaboration goes beyond charity. Gabriel’s unique flair and love for animals and anime, particularly Pokémon, are reflected in the design of these limited-edition clippers. They are a true representation of Gabriel’s artistry, creativity, and dedication to his animal clients.

To purchase Gabriel’s limited-edition clipper, visit authorized Andis dealers or the Andis website. Supplies are limited, so make sure to get yours while you can. For more information about Andis Company and their commitment to quality and innovation, follow them on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. To learn more about RedRover and their life-saving services, visit redrover.org.

