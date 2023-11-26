Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Announces Exciting Lineup for 2024

Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, known for its incredible lineup of live performances, is gearing up for an exciting year ahead. The venue has recently unveiled its astonishing lineup for 2024, featuring a diverse range of talented artists and tribute acts. From legendary performers like The Righteous Brothers to renowned tribute acts like George Michael Reborn and Bee Gees Gold, there is something for everyone at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom.

One of the most anticipated shows of the year includes the return of Oakland County songstress Karen Newman. Karen, famously known for her captivating rendition of the National Anthem at Detroit Red Wings games, will be gracing the stage once again. Her single “Christmas Eve on Woodward Avenue” has become a beloved holiday favorite among Detroit radio stations. Opening for Karen Newman is the talented Frankie Scinta, known for his incredible show of songs and celebrity impressions. Together, they are set to deliver an unforgettable performance on December 11th.

In addition to this exciting duo, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom has lined up an impressive list of performers throughout the year. From tribute acts honoring music icons like Luther Vandross, Frank Sinatra, and Elton John, to iconic bands like Little River Band and Herman’s Hermits, there is no shortage of musical talent to enjoy.

For those eager to secure their tickets, reservations can be made through andiamoshowroom.com, Ticketmaster, or calling the Andiamo Box Office. It is important to note that service fees may apply when booking through Ticketmaster. To find out more about the complete lineup and talent descriptions, visit andiamoshowroom.com.

Located at 7096 E. 14 Mile Road in Warren, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom offers an intimate and Vegas-style setting with its 800-seat venue. It promises a unique and up-close experience for all attendees, ensuring an unforgettable night of entertainment.

