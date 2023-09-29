Andhra Pradesh High Court Issues Contempt Notices for Derogatory Remarks against Judges

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has taken strict action against individuals who allegedly made derogatory remarks against the judges involved in the skill development scam cases related to former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The court has issued contempt notices to all those involved in posting such remarks on social media platforms.

The Division Bench consisting of Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy and Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao expressed their displeasure at the derogatory comments made against Judge Hima Bindu, ACB cum Additional District Judge, Vijayawada, and Justice K Suresh Reddy and Justice K Sreenivasa Reddy of the High Court. They directed the Director General of Police to identify the actual owners of the social media accounts associated with the respondents.

The criminal contempt motion was moved the Advocate General and Senior Counsel Subrahmanyam Sriram based on complaints about these derogatory comments. The petition highlighted that such statements scandalize the court and lower the dignity of the judiciary in the eyes of the public. It also emphasized that these comments aim to interfere with the due course of judicial proceedings and lower the authority of the court.

Evidence was presented to the court showcasing the heinous remarks made against the judges on various social media platforms, including Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter. The petition also raised the issue of death threats made against Judge Hima Bindu and the allegation that her orders were influenced.

The Advocate General pointed out that a similar matter is still pending before the court, and in that case, the Director General of Police was directed to serve notices to the respondents. The court will take up the matter again next month.

This action the Andhra Pradesh High Court sends a strong message that derogatory remarks against judges will not be tolerated, as they undermine the functioning of the court and the justice delivery system.

[Source: The Indian Express]