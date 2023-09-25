WhatsApp Update Deletes “Status” Function – Introduction of “Channels”

WhatsApp has recently released an update that removes the “Status” function and replaces it with a new feature called “Channels.” Previously, users could use the Status function to provide information about their current availability or share inspiring quotes and emojis. If the field was left blank, the default text “Hey there! I am using WhatsApp!” would appear.

The reason behind this change is the introduction of “Channels” in the messaging service. Similar to Telegram, Channels allow celebrities, organizations, clubs, and businesses to share updates through a chat without opening the channel for recipient messages. Recipients can respond to these messages with emoji reactions, similar to a feature in Telegram.

As part of this update, the “Status” tab in WhatsApp will no longer be available, and it will be replaced a tab called “Updates” or “Aktuelles.” In this menu, users can choose what they want to share with their contacts. They can view subscribed channels, discover new channels, and share photos or videos. Status updates can also be posted in this tab, and a contact’s status will be visible through their profile picture in the chat list.

The “Channels” function was initially available in select countries but has now been introduced globally. WhatsApp has addressed common questions about the update on their official Twitter account, clarifying that users can find channels in the “Updates” tab, the feature becomes visible after installing the latest update, and contacts cannot see which channels are subscribed unless they are the channel administrator.

It is worth noting that rumors about WhatsApp displaying advertisements in the future have been circulating, and these rumors have been further fueled insiders. However, users may find solace in a new feature being tested the messaging service that aims to strengthen the privacy of chat messages.

Source: Nadja Austel