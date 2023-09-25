WhatsApp Update Removes “Status” Functionality – What’s Changing?

WhatsApp has recently released an update that removes the “Status” feature and replaces it with a new function called “Channels”. Previously, the “Status” feature allowed users to provide information about their current availability, such as “In school”, “In a meeting”, or “Sleeping”. It was also common for users to fill this space with inspiring quotes, mottos, or emojis. If the field was left empty, WhatsApp would display a default message saying, “Hey there! I am using WhatsApp!”

The reason behind the removal of the “Status” feature is the introduction of the new “Channels” function. Similar to the messaging service Telegram, “Channels” will allow celebrities, organizations, clubs, and companies to share updates through a chat without having to open the channel to receive messages from recipients. Users will only be able to respond to messages in the WhatsApp Channel using emoji reactions, a feature that Telegram has already implemented.

In addition to the introduction of “Channels”, there will also be a modification to the “Status” tab. The tab will be replaced with a tab called “Updates” or “Aktuelles” in English and will allow users to choose what they want to share with their contacts. Users can view subscribed channels, find new channels, and insert photos or videos. Furthermore, users will still be able to post status updates, and the status of a contact will be visible through their profile picture in the chat list.

The “Channels” feature was initially available in selected countries such as Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya, Peru, Singapore, and Colombia. However, WhatsApp has started to roll out this feature globally since mid-September.

To address user confusion, WhatsApp has publicly answered some frequently asked questions about the update:

– How do I find WhatsApp Channels? – Channels can be found in the “Updates” tab.

– Why can’t I see the function? – The option will only be visible after installing the latest WhatsApp update.

– Can my contacts see the channels I subscribe to? – No, unless they are the channel administrator.

It’s worth noting that rumors about WhatsApp introducing advertisements in the future have been circulating, fueling concerns among users. On a positive note, the messaging service is currently testing a feature to enhance the privacy of chat messages, providing users with better protection against prying eyes.

Sources:

– Nadja Austel – original article

– WhatsApp official Twitter account (“X”)