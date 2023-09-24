WhatsApp Update Removes “Status” Function – Reasons for the Change

WhatsApp has recently released an update that removes the “Status” function and replaces it with a new feature called “Channels.” The Status function allowed users to provide information about their current availability, such as “In School,” “In a Meeting,” or “Sleeping.” However, many users also used this space to share inspiring quotes, mottos, or emojis. If the field was left blank, WhatsApp provided a default text that read, “Hey there! I am using WhatsApp!”

The reason for the removal of the Status function is the introduction of the new Channels feature. Similar to the messaging app Telegram, Channels allow celebrities, organizations, clubs, and businesses to share updates with their followers through a chat-like interface, without the need for users to open a conversation.

In the updated version, users can now find the “Status” section replaced a new tab called “Updates” or “Aktuelles” in the English and German versions, respectively. This tab allows users to decide what they want to share with their contacts. They can view subscribed channels, find new channels, and post photos or videos. Users can also continue to post status updates, and the status of a contact will still be visible through their profile picture in the chat list.

The Channels feature was initially available in selected countries, but WhatsApp has started rolling it out globally. To avoid confusion, WhatsApp has provided answers to some frequently asked questions about the update:

– How can I find WhatsApp Channels? Channels can be searched for in the “Updates” tab.

– Why can’t I see the function? The option becomes visible after installing the latest WhatsApp update.

– Can my contacts see which channels I have subscribed to? No, unless they are the channel administrator.

While users may welcome these new features, rumors have been circulating about WhatsApp introducing advertisements in the future. This possibility has been further fueled insider reports. On the other hand, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature to enhance message privacy and protect users from prying eyes.

– Source article: Nadja Austel – Date: 24.09.2023, 19:31 Uhr