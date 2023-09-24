WhatsApp Updates Function “Status” and Introduces “Channels”

WhatsApp has recently updated its messaging service, removing the “Status” function and replacing it with a new feature called “Channels.” Previously, the Status function allowed users to inform their contacts about their availability, with options such as “In School,” “In a Meeting,” or “Sleeping.” However, many users also filled this space with inspiring quotes, mottos, or emojis. If left empty, WhatsApp displayed the default text, “Hey there! I am using WhatsApp!”

The reason behind the removal of the Status function is the introduction of Channels in the messaging service. Similar to the competing messaging service Telegram, Channels allow celebrities, organizations, associations, and companies to share news through a chat without the need for recipients to open the channel for messages.

In the WhatsApp Channels, recipients can only respond to messages using emoji reactions, which is a feature similar to what Telegram already offers. As part of this update, the “Status” tab will be replaced with a new tab called “Updates” or “Aktuelles” in the English and German versions, respectively. In this menu, WhatsApp users can decide what they want to share with their contacts. They can view subscribed channels, find new ones, and insert photos or videos. Additionally, users can still post status updates, with the contact’s status visible through their profile picture in the chat list.

The introduction of Channels was initially limited to certain countries, including Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya, Peru, Singapore, and Colombia. However, WhatsApp has now started rolling out this feature globally. To clarify any confusion among users, the company has publicly provided answers to the most frequently asked questions about the update.

In addition to these changes, rumors have circulated about WhatsApp planning to display advertisements in the future, which has been further fueled insiders. On the other hand, a new feature is being tested to strengthen the privacy of chat messages, which is likely to be a welcome development for many users.

Sources:

– Nadja Austel, “Das aktuelle WhatsApp-Update löscht die Funktion „Status“ – warum es zu der Änderung kam,” (Source: Unknown)

– Provided the user.