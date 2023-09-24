WhatsApp Update Removes “Status” Function – Introduces “Channels” Instead

WhatsApp has recently released an update that removes the “Status” function and replaces it with a new feature called “Channels.” The purpose of this change is to allow celebrities, organizations, clubs, and businesses to share updates with their followers through a chat channel, similar to the functionality offered competitor app Telegram.

Previously, the “Status” function allowed users to display their current availability to their contacts, such as “In school,” “In a meeting,” or “Sleeping.” This feature was often filled with inspiring quotes, mottos, or emojis. If the user did not manually fill in the field, the default text provided WhatsApp was “Hey there! I am using WhatsApp!”

With the introduction of “Channels,” recipients of messages in these channels can only respond with emoji reactions, similar to Telegram’s feature. This update also includes a revamp of the “Status” tab. It has been replaced a new tab called “Updates” or “Aktuelles,” where users can decide what they want to share with their contacts, view subscribed channels, find new channels, and insert photos or videos. Additionally, users can continue to post status updates, which will still be visible through the profile pictures in the chat list.

While the “Channels” feature was initially available in select countries, WhatsApp has now made it globally accessible. They have addressed common questions about the update publicly. To find WhatsApp channels, users can navigate to the “Updates” tab. The feature will only become visible after installing the latest WhatsApp update. Lastly, as for whether contacts can see which channels a user has subscribed to, the answer is no, unless they are the channel administrators.

In addition to these changes, rumors have surfaced about WhatsApp potentially incorporating advertisements in the future, which has caused some concern among users. However, a more positive development is that WhatsApp is currently testing a feature to strengthen the privacy of chat messages, providing users with more protection against prying eyes.

