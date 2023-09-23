WhatsApp Update Removes “Status” Feature and Introduces “Channels”

WhatsApp has recently released an update that removes the “Status” feature and replaces it with a new feature called “Channels.” The “Status” feature allowed users to provide information about their current availability, such as “In school,” “In a meeting,” or “Sleeping.” However, it was often filled with inspiring quotes, mottos, or emojis. If the field was left blank, the default text “Hey there! I am using WhatsApp!” would appear.

The reason behind the removal of the “Status” feature is the introduction of “Channels” in the messaging service. Similar to the messaging service Telegram, “Channels” will allow celebrities, organizations, associations, and companies to share updates and news through a chat channel without opening it for messages from recipients.

In the new “Channels” feature, recipients will be able to respond to messages using emoji reactions, similar to a feature offered Telegram. Additionally, the “Status” tab will be replaced with a tab called “Updates” or “Aktuelles,” where users can decide what they want to share with their contacts. This includes displaying subscribed channels, finding new channels, inserting photos or videos, and posting status updates. The status of a contact will still be visible through their profile picture in the chat list.

The “Channels” feature was previously available in selected countries, but it is now being introduced worldwide. To clarify any confusion, WhatsApp has publicly answered some common questions about the update:

– How do I find WhatsApp Channels? – Channels can be found in the “Updates” tab.

– Why can’t I see the feature? – The option becomes visible after installing the latest WhatsApp update.

– Can my contacts see which channels I have subscribed to? – No, unless they are the channel administrator.

In addition to these changes, there have been rumors circulating about WhatsApp introducing advertisements in the future. While this has been fueled insiders, the messaging service is also testing a feature to enhance message privacy, known as the “Letter Secret” function.

