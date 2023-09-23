WhatsApp Update Removes “Status” Function and Introduces “Channels”

WhatsApp has recently released an update that removes the “Status” feature and replaces it with a new function called “Channels.” The decision to make this change was made in order to allow celebrities, organizations, clubs, and businesses to share updates and news with their followers without opening up a chat channel for messages from recipients. Similar to Telegram, recipients will only be able to respond to messages in the WhatsApp channel using emoji reactions.

As a result of this update, the “Status” tab will be replaced with a new tab called “Updates” or “Aktuelles” in the English and German versions respectively. In this tab, users can choose what they want to share with their contacts. This includes displaying subscribed channels, finding new channels, and inserting photos or videos. Additionally, users will still be able to post status updates, and the status of a contact will remain visible through their profile picture in the chat list.

This new “Channels” feature was initially available in selected countries such as Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, and Colombia, but WhatsApp has recently rolled it out globally. To avoid confusion among users, the company has addressed some frequently asked questions regarding the update. Users can find channels accessing the “Updates” tab, and the functionality will only be visible after installing the latest WhatsApp update. Furthermore, unless they are the channel administrator, users’ contacts cannot see which channels they have subscribed to.

While this update brings new features and improvements to WhatsApp, there has also been speculation about the possible introduction of advertisements on the platform. Insiders have fueled these rumors, although nothing has been confirmed. On a positive note, the messaging service is currently testing a new feature to enhance message privacy, ensuring that users’ conversations remain confidential.

This update is now available worldwide, and users can enjoy the enhanced functionalities of the new “Channels” feature in WhatsApp.

