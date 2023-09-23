WhatsApp Update Removes “Status” Function – Why the Change?

The latest WhatsApp update has removed the “Status” function and replaced it with a new feature called “Channels.” This change has been made to allow celebrities, organizations, associations, and businesses to share updates with their audience without opening up a chat channel for receiving messages from recipients.

Instead of the old “Status” feature, WhatsApp users can now use the new “Updates” tab. In this menu, users can choose what they want to share with their contacts, such as subscribed channels, finding new channels, and inserting photos or videos. Additionally, users can still post status updates, and the status of a contact will remain visible through their profile picture in the chat list.

Previously, the “Channels” function was only available in certain countries like Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya, Peru, Singapore, and Colombia. However, WhatsApp has now rolled out this feature globally.

To address any confusion among users, WhatsApp has publicly answered the most common questions about the update:

– How do I find WhatsApp channels? – Channels can be searched for in the “Updates” tab.

– Why don’t I see the function? – The option becomes visible after installing the latest WhatsApp update.

– Can my contacts see which channels I subscribe to? – No, unless they are the channel administrator.

In addition to these changes, there have been rumors about WhatsApp introducing advertisements in the future. While this has not been confirmed, it has been suggested insiders. On the other hand, WhatsApp is currently testing a feature to enhance the privacy of chat messages, which could be welcome news for many users.

Overall, the update aims to provide users with a more streamlined and efficient experience while introducing new features to enhance communication and engagement. [Source: WhatsApp Official Account]