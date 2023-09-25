WhatsApp Update Removes “Status” Function and Introduces Channels

WhatsApp has recently released an update that removes the “Status” function and replaces it with a new feature called “Channels.” The previous Status function allowed users to provide information about their availability to their contacts, such as “In school,” “In a meeting,” or “Sleeping.” It was also commonly used to share inspiring quotes, mottos, or emojis. If the field was left blank, WhatsApp would display the default text “Hey there! I am using WhatsApp!”

The reason for removing the Status function is the introduction of Channels, which allows celebrities, organizations, clubs, and businesses to share updates with their followers without opening a chat for individual messages, similar to the Telegram messaging app. Recipients of messages in a WhatsApp Channel will only be able to respond with emoji reactions, which is also a feature offered Telegram.

Alongside the introduction of Channels, the Status tab has been replaced with a new tab called “Updates” or “Aktuelles” in the English and German versions respectively. In this menu, WhatsApp users can choose what they want to share with their contacts. They can display subscribed Channels, find new Channels, and insert photos or videos. Additionally, users can still post status updates, which will be visible through the contact’s profile picture in the chat list.

The Channels feature was initially only available in certain countries, including Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya, Peru, Singapore, and Colombia. However, WhatsApp has started rolling out this feature globally since mid-September.

To address potential confusion among users, WhatsApp has publicly answered frequently asked questions about the update on their official Twitter account. Some of the common questions include how to find WhatsApp Channels, why the feature may not be visible, and whether contacts can see which Channels one has subscribed to.

In addition to these updates, rumors have circulated about WhatsApp introducing advertisements in the future. While these rumors have been fueled insiders, another feature being tested the messaging service aims to provide users with increased privacy for their chat messages.

Sources:

– Information provided WhatsApp on their official Twitter account