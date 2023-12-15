Small Businesses Resist the Arrival of Foxtrot in Andersonville

Several small business owners in Andersonville, Chicago, are rallying against the plans of Foxtrot, an upscale convenience store, to open in the neighborhood. The owners argue that the presence of another chain in the area would further harm local shops. The opposition is led Mia Sakai, the owner of Ándale Market, a locally owned corner store with a similar premise to Foxtrot. Sakai claims that Foxtrot has shopped at her store, stocked the same products, and contracted with the same vendors, thereby undermining her business. In response, she has rallied 41 small business owners to sign a letter to city officials opposing Foxtrot’s entry into the neighborhood.

The concerns expressed the business community are not unwarranted, as the increasing presence of chain stores in Andersonville has become a point of contention. Recent arrivals include a Warby Parker store opening near a mom-and-pop eyeglass shop, Jeni’s ice cream taking over a closed sundae shop, and Taco Bell displacing a long-standing antique store. This trend has raised concerns about the neighborhood’s identity and adherence to the “shop local” ethos.

Small business owners argue that chain stores like Foxtrot not only fail to offer anything new to the neighborhood but also pose a threat directly competing with established local businesses selling the same products. Additionally, the presence of chains can drive up the cost of business meeting high rental demands and taking losses through e-commerce or at other locations. This puts smaller shops at a disadvantage as they are unable to withstand such losses.

Foxtrot’s interest in Andersonville has prompted a public petition with nearly 1,400 signatures and has already caused the owner of the proposed location to consider other options. However, Foxtrot has reached out to neighbors and officials in an attempt to garner support for its opening. The company’s plans include alcohol consumption on-site, outdoor seating, and delivery services.

While small businesses in Andersonville continue to resist the arrival of Foxtrot and other chain stores, the future of the neighborhood’s unique local business identity hangs in the balance.